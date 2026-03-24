Fred Johnson News: Remaining with Philadelphia
The Eagles are re-signing Johnson to a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Johnson has spent the past three campaigns with the Eagles, playing in all 51 regular-season games during that span and making 14 starts. He'll likely retain his role as a swing tackle during the upcoming campaign.
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