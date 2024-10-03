Fred Warner Injury: Back-to-back DNPs to start week

Warner (ankle) was listed as a DNP for Thursday's practice session.

Warner missed the second half of Sunday's win over the Patriots due to an ankle injury, and it has kept him off the field for the first two practices of the week. He would be a longshot to play in Week 5 against the Cardinals if he cannot practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Tatum Bethune could serve as the 49ers' starting middle linebacker if Warner is unable to play.