Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fred Warner headshot

Fred Warner Injury: Back-to-back DNPs to start week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 3, 2024

Warner (ankle) was listed as a DNP for Thursday's practice session.

Warner missed the second half of Sunday's win over the Patriots due to an ankle injury, and it has kept him off the field for the first two practices of the week. He would be a longshot to play in Week 5 against the Cardinals if he cannot practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Tatum Bethune could serve as the 49ers' starting middle linebacker if Warner is unable to play.

Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News