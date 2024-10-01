Fred Warner Injury: Grabs pick-six before ankle injury

Warner (ankle) logged seven tackles (four solo) and a 45-yard pick-six during Sunday's 30-13 win over New England.

All of Warner's production came in the first half, which was highlighted by his 45-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter. He did not play in the second half due to an ankle injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Warner avoided a serious injury and is considered "day-to-day," per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. On the season, Wagner has tallied 27 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defended (two interceptions, including a pick-six) and three forced fumbles.