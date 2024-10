Warner (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Warner led the 49ers in tackles in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals, recording 12 takedowns against Arizona. The linebacker has been dealing with an ankle injury over the last two weeks and it's a positive sign that he was considered limited instead of unavailable Monday ahead of the team's matchup with the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.