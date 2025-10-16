Shanahan declined to estimate a timetable for Warner's return or to say whether he could have a chance to return if the 49ers earn a playoff berth. Warner's injury is generally considered season-ending, especially if it requires a follow-up procedure, with Dr. Eric Giza, chief of orthopedic foot and ankle surgery at UC Davis, noting that "unless the 49ers go to the Super Bowl, [Warner] is probably out for the season." Tatum Bethune impressed in replacement of Warner in Week 6 and figures to draw a start versus Atlanta on Sunday, but San Francisco's defense now faces the task of replacing its two top playmakers, with Nick Bosa (knee) also out for the year.