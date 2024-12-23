Fred Warner News: Another double-digit tackle total

Warner racked up 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 29-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Warner was on the field for every defensive snap en route to his second double-digit tackle total in as many games. The 28-year-old appears to be completely over the ankle injury he was playing through during a statistical slump from Weeks 11 to 14 (4.0 tackles per game). Warner should remain busy trying to track down Lions' star RB Jahmyr Gibbs on Monday Night Football in Week 17.