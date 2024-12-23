Fred Warner News: Leading tackler in loss

Warner totaled 11 tackles (six solo) during the 49ers' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Warner had a productive outing despite the loss as he was the team's leading tackler once again and has now racked up double-digit stops in four games this season. The 28-year-old has recorded 117 tackles (68 solo) so far this season, just 20 shy of his career-high total set back in 2021, which he'll have the chance to surpass during the team's final two games of the season