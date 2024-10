Warner tallied eight tackles (four solo) and a pass deflection during San Francisco's win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Warner led the 49ers in total stops in what was another dominant performance for the All-Pro Linebacker. The 27-year-old's strong season continues as he's now racked up 66 tackles (40 solo), with 1.0 sack, in addition to snagging two interceptions and forcing a league-high four fumbles.