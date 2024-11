Warner recorded nine tackles (six solo) during San Francisco's win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Warner led the team in tackles once again and has now racked up 75 stops (46 solo), with 1.0 sack, and two interceptions across nine games this season. The 2018 third-round pick will look to build off his strong performance during the 49ers' Week 11 matchup versus the Seahawks.