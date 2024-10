Warner (ankle) racked up 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Warner overcame an ankle injury sustained in last week's victory over the Patriots in order to start Sunday without restrictions. The perennial All-Pro linebacker looked like his usual self on the field, leading the 49ers in combined tackles despite suffering a narrow loss. Warner and the 49ers will have a short week to prepare for Thursday's tilt against Seattle.