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Fred Warner News: No restrictions to start offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Warner (ankle) said at the start of San Francisco's voluntary workout program Monday that he no longer has any limitations relating to the ankle injury he suffered Week 6 of the 2025 season, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Warner appears to already be back to full health after having suffered a dislocated and fractured right ankle last October, and subsequentially undergoing surgery. The star linebacker said in January that he would have been able to retake the field had the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game in the postseason, however, so it's no surprise to see that he's since been cleared. barring any setbacks, Warner projects to return to his usual standing as a truly elite fantasy option in IDP formats during the 2026 campaign.

Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers
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