Fred Warner News: Playing through injury

Warner told reporters Wednesday that he fractured a bone in his ankle in the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Patriots and has been playing through the issue since, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Despite Warner's comments Wednesday, the All-Pro linebacker has been absent from the 49ers' injury report since Week 6. He's appeared in all 11 of San Francisco's games this season, recording 84 total tackles, six passes defended, including two interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Warner is expected to continue playing through injury when the 49ers travel to Buffalo in Week 13.