Fred Warner News: Racks up 15 tackles Thursday

Warner finished with 15 tackles (eight solo) with a pass defended in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Warner -- who has been playing through a fractured ankle -- looked like his usual self patrolling the middle of San Francisco's defense. The 15 combined tackles set a new high-water mark for the perennial All-Pro through 14 games in 2024. The dominant IDP performance also put Warner above 100 tackles for the seventh time in as many season as a pro.