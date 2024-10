Warner (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Warner didn't return to San Francisco's Week 4 blowout win over the Patriots due to an ankle sprain and was deemed questionable after missing two days of practice during Week 5 prep. Warner has been on a tear to start the campaign, recording 27 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and 1.0 sacks through four weeks.