Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 28, 2024 at 10:32pm

Davis (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Houston, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis was limited at practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Bills, but he now appears set to play against Houston. The wide receiver will likely participate in the team's pregame workouts prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and afterward an official decision will be made on his availability.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News