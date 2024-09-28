Gabe Davis Injury: Expected to play
Davis (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Houston, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Davis was limited at practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Bills, but he now appears set to play against Houston. The wide receiver will likely participate in the team's pregame workouts prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and afterward an official decision will be made on his availability.