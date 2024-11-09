Gabe Davis Injury: Expected to return Sunday

Davis, who is questionable for Week 10 due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Davis missed last Sunday's loss to the Eagles due to the shoulder issue, but he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and appears set to return to action. The fifth-year wideout will likely be joined by Jaguars No. 1 wideout Brian Thomas, who is also expected to suit up despite a chest injury. Davis has had a quiet first season in Jacksonville, recording 18 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns through eight games.