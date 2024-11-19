Gabe Davis Injury: Goes on IR

The Jaguars placed Davis (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Davis will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a torn meniscus in Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions that will need to be surgically repaired. He becomes the second Jaguars starting receiver to go down with a season-ending injury, after Christian Kirk fractured his collarbone in a Week 8 loss to the Packers. The Jaguars are now left with rookie Brian Thomas as their top option at receiver, while the absences of Davis and Kirk could open up more reps for Parker Washington, Tim Jones and Devin Duvernay over the team's final six games. After signing a three-year, $39 million contract in March, Davis will finish his first season in Jacksonville with 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 42 targets over his 10 appearances.