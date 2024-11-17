Gabe Davis Injury: Hurts knee Sunday

Davis won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions after sustaining a knee injury.

Before his exit, Davis had caught one of his three targets for three yards. With the Jaguars on bye in Week 12, Davis' next chance to see game action will occur Dec. 1 against the Texans. In his absence Sunday, Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Tim Jones, Devin Duvernay and Velus Jones are available to handle Jacksonville's WR duties versus Detroit.