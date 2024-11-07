Gabe Davis Injury: Limited again Thursday

Davis (shoulder) remained limited in Thursday's practice.

Davis missed Week 9 with the shoulder injury and has logged back-to-back limited practices to begin this week. It's been a tough first season in Jacksonville for Davis, who has just 18 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns through eight contests. He's averaging a career-low 27.1 yards per game in 2024 and now may not have Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) this week.