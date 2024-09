Gabe Davis Injury: Limited by shoulder issue

Davis (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In the Jaguars' 47-10 loss to the Bills on Monday, Davis logged 54 of a possible 71 snaps on offense en route to catching two of his six targets in the contest for 18 yards. The wideout now has two more chances to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, but so far it doesn't appear as though his Week 4 availability is in much danger.