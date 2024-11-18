Gabe Davis Injury: May have sustained torn meniscus

Davis is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear in his knee during Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis will undergo further medical testing Monday before the Jaguars provide an update, but if a meniscus tear is confirmed, the wideout would require surgery. A partial meniscectomy or trim would likely entail a multi-week recovery, while a full meniscus repair would sideline him for the rest of the season. Either way, Davis looks like a candidate to go on injured reserve, which would further deplete a Jaguars pass-catching corps that has already lost Christian Kirk (collarbone) for the remainder of the campaign. The Jaguars are on bye in Week 12 before returning to action Dec. 1 against the Texans.