Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 11:01am

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Davis (knee) will miss the rest of the season, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Davis suffered a knee injury Sunday at Detroit, and the ensuing prognosis of out for the season indicates that he'll require a full meniscus repair. He's set to join fellow WR Christian Kirk (collarbone) on injured reserve, while Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Tim Jones and Devin Duvernay are left as the healthy options at the position on the active roster.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
