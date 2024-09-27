Fantasy Football
Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston.

On Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson revealed that Davis was dealing with a shoulder injury and was considered day-to-day, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Davis then managed limited practices Wednesday through Friday, leaving his status for Week 4 cloudy. His status will be confirmed, one way or another, once the Jaguars post their inactives approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Davis is inhibited or out this weekend, Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay and Tim Jones would be the tertiary wide receivers behind starters Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas.

