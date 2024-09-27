Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston.

On Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson revealed that Davis was dealing with a shoulder injury and was considered day-to-day, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Davis then managed limited practices Wednesday through Friday, leaving his status for Week 4 cloudy. His status will be confirmed, one way or another, once the Jaguars post their inactives approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Davis is inhibited or out this weekend, Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay and Tim Jones would be the tertiary wide receivers behind starters Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas.