Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable tag for Week 9

Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Davis and Brian Thomas (chest) are both questionable in a Jacksonville receiving corps that will be without Christian Kirk (collarbone) for the rest of the season. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Davis, who logged three limited practices, will be a game-time decision prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL Radio.