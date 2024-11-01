Fantasy Football
Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable tag for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Davis and Brian Thomas (chest) are both questionable in a Jacksonville receiving corps that will be without Christian Kirk (collarbone) for the rest of the season. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Davis, who logged three limited practices, will be a game-time decision prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL Radio.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
