Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Davis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism Friday about Davis' availability to play against Minnesota, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. The veteran wideout missed last week's loss to the Eagles. He's averaging a career-worst 27.1 yards per game in his first season with the Jaguars.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now