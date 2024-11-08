Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota
Davis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism Friday about Davis' availability to play against Minnesota, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. The veteran wideout missed last week's loss to the Eagles. He's averaging a career-worst 27.1 yards per game in his first season with the Jaguars.
