Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Remains limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Davis (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

As was Brian Thomas (chest), with both wideouts maintaining their level of participation from last week (Wednesday through Friday). Thomas was subsequently cleared to face the Eagles on Sunday, while Davis was among the Jaguars' Week 9 inactives, so of the two, his status for this weekend's contest against the Vikings is less certain. Unless he returns to a full session by Friday, look for Davis to approach Week 10 action with an injury designation.

