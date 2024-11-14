Gabe Davis Injury: Reps capped Thursday

Davis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Davis and Brian Thomas (chest) were both limited in practice for the second day in a row, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson hasn't suggested that the availability of either wideout for Sunday's game in Detroit is in peril. Assuming Davis is cleared to play Sunday, he'll be on the receiving end of throws from quarterback Mac Jones, who will be making a second straight start in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).