Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Reps capped Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Davis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Davis and Brian Thomas (chest) were both limited in practice for the second day in a row, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson hasn't suggested that the availability of either wideout for Sunday's game in Detroit is in peril. Assuming Davis is cleared to play Sunday, he'll be on the receiving end of throws from quarterback Mac Jones, who will be making a second straight start in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now