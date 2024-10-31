Gabe Davis Injury: Stays limited at practice
Davis (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
With Davis and Brian Thomas (chest) both having logged back-to-back limited sessions, Friday's practice looms large for the duo in terms of their status for Sunday's game against the Eagles. In the wake of losing Christian Kirk for the season with a broken left collarbone, the Jaguars will need to lean heavily on Davis and Thomas going forward, pending their availability of course.
