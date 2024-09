Gabe Davis Injury: Stays limited in practice

Davis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Jaguars are viewing Davis as day-to-day with the shoulder injury he sustained in Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills. He's now been listed as a limited participant on both of the team's first two Week 4 injury reports, so Davis may need to upgrade to full participation Friday if he hopes to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game in Houston.