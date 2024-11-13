Gabe Davis Injury: Still nursing shoulder injury

Davis (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Davis has been tending to the shoulder injury for weeks but was able to play through it last Sunday against the Vikings, finishing with one catch for 19 yards on four targets. Davis' first season in Jacksonville has been one to forget to this point, as he's averaging a career-low 26.2 receiving yards per game. He's caught more than three passes in a game just once this season and has gone without a touchdown in nine of 10 appearances.