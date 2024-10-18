Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis News: Available for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Davis (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Davis practiced without limitations Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His tenure in Jacksonville got off to a slow start, but Davis scored his first two touchdowns as a Jaguar in the team's Week 6 loss to the Bears, giving him some momentum heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News