Gabe Davis News: Available for Week 7

Davis (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Davis practiced without limitations Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His tenure in Jacksonville got off to a slow start, but Davis scored his first two touchdowns as a Jaguar in the team's Week 6 loss to the Bears, giving him some momentum heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots at Wembley Stadium.