Gabe Davis News: Cleared to face Detroit

Davis (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mia O'Brien of 1010XL Radio reports.

Davis got the green light to play after three limited practice, which is also the case for fellow starting wide receiver Brian Thomas (chest). Detroit has allowed plenty of yardage to wide receivers this season, but Davis may not be able to capitalize on this favorable matchup while working with backup quarterback Mac Jones for a second consecutive week.