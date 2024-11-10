Gabe Davis News: One catch against Vikings

Davis recorded one reception on four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings.

Davis returned from a one-game absence caused by a shoulder injury and finished second on the team in targets. However, the Jaguars' passing attack was abysmal with Mac Jones under center, leaving Davis little chance to produce meaningfully. He also wasn't particularly productive with Trevor Lawrence leading the offense, as Davis has reached 50 receiving yards only once on the campaign.