Gabe Rubio News: Picked up by Steelers

The Steelers selected Rubio in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Rubio saw limited action as a senior at Notre Dame in 2025, starting five of the first six games before injuries kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season. He racked up five 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his final collegiate season and will now slot in as a depth option on the Steelers' defensive front.