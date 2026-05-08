Gabriel Benyard News: Signs with Buffalo

The Bills signed Benyard as an undrafted free agent Friday, Alec White and Maddy Glab of the team's official site report.

Benyard played five seasons with Kennesaw State. The wide receiver caught 60 receptions for 949 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 17 rush attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Owls over 14 games in 2025. Benyard is also an experienced returner with 1,012 career kick return yards and 520 career punt return yards. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder's only path to the roster is likely special teams, as the offseason addition of DJ Moore and the draft addition of Skylar Bell mean competition for receptions is at an all-time high in Buffalo.