Gabriel Murphy Injury: Remaining on IR

Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, per the NFL's transaction log.

Murphy started the season on injured reserve, and his 21-day practice window to be activated off IR opened Wednesday. He was able to log a limited practice Wednesday and Friday with a DNP on Thursday, and he'll need at least one more week to get into game shape. Week 11 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 17 will be Murphy's next opportunity to make his 2024 regular-season debut.