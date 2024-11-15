Gabriel Murphy Injury: Won't return Sunday

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday that Murphy (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The UCLA product practiced in full Thursday and Friday after being designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 6. However, O'Connell's comments Friday suggest he's not ready for in-game action just yet. Murphy's next chance to take the field will come in Week 12, when the Vikings travel to Chicago. He must still be activated to Minnesota's active roster in order to suit up next week.