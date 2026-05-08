Gabriel Plascencia News: Competing in Chicago
The Bears signed Plascencia as an undrafted free agent Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Plascencia has made 87.8 percent of his field-goal attempts (36-of-41) in his last three seasons at San Diego State. The kicker was 19-of-23 in 2025 and was likely brought in to keep long-time Bears kicker Cairo Santos on his game ahead of the season. Santos' career consistency means his job is likely not in danger, and there is a good chance Plascencia will either move on from the Bears or reside on the practice squad by the start of the regular season.
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