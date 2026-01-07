Larvadain, an undrafted free agent in 2025, parlayed a strong preseason into a spot on the 53-man roster to open the season. The rookie wide receiver was eventually waived, brought back on the Browns' practice squad, and rejoined the active roster in Week 5 when injuries hit. Larvadain was used as a third, fourth or fifth receiver -- depending on the availability of others -- but never had a significant role in an offense that was limited by sub-par quarterback play all season. He made a bigger impact on special teams, where he was used 45 times (including fair catches) as a returner of punts. Larvadain is under contract for 2026; however, the Browns have several offseason tasks that could determine his future with the team. Those tasks begin with hiring a new head coach and includes reshaping the wide receiver grouping.