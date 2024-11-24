Gardner Minshew Injury: Hurts shoulder Sunday

Minshew suffered a left shoulder injury during Sunday's contest versus the Broncos.

Minshew was sacked three times before he exited in the fourth quarter, the last of which caused his shoulder to be driven into the turf and left him in clear discomfort. He then went to the locker room, where the team deemed him questionable to return. He wasn't able to do so, finishing Week 12 with 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25-for-42 passing and two carries for five yards. Desmond Ridder took over for Minshew under center.