Gardner Minshew Injury: Officially moved to IR

Minshew (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The move was a foregone conclusion, as Minshew broke his left collarbone last Sunday against Denver and had already been ruled out for the rest of the season. Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell was activated from IR in a corresponding transaction and is set to start against Kansas City on Friday. Desmond Ridder will continue serving as Las Vegas' backup QB.