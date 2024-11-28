Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gardner Minshew headshot

Gardner Minshew Injury: Officially moved to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Minshew (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The move was a foregone conclusion, as Minshew broke his left collarbone last Sunday against Denver and had already been ruled out for the rest of the season. Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell was activated from IR in a corresponding transaction and is set to start against Kansas City on Friday. Desmond Ridder will continue serving as Las Vegas' backup QB.

Gardner Minshew
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now