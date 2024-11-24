Gardner Minshew Injury: Suffers broken collarbone

Minshew is slated to miss the rest of the 2024 regular season after breaking his collarbone in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Minshew broke his collarbone while being sacked late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and was replaced by Desmond Ridder. Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, there is a chance Aidan O'Connell (thumb) could be activated off injured reserve and play in Week 13 against the Chiefs on Friday. Otherwise, Ridder would likely get the start at quarterback. Minshew will end the year having completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 10 regular-season games (including eight starts).