Gardner Minshew headshot

Gardner Minshew Injury: To be released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Minshew (collarbone) will be released when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minshew has one year remaining on a two-year contract, following a 2024 campaign that ended early when he suffered a broken collarbone Nov. 24. He should be recovered from the injury in time for offseason activities, but there's no guarantee of another shot to compete for a starting job -- he may have to settle for a backup role this time around.

Gardner Minshew
Las Vegas Raiders
