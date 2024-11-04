Gardner Minshew News: Coach non-committal on starting job

Head coach Antonio Pierce declined to say Monday whether Minshew would retain the Raiders' starting quarterback job following the team's Week 10 bye, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

For the third time in his seven starts this season, Minshew was benched during Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals. Desmond Ridder came on in his place and completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown while also losing a fumble. Though unspectacular, Ridder's performance has at least prompted Pierce to consider another changing of the guard at quarterback heading into the Raiders' next game, Week 11 at Miami. Clarity on the Raiders' plans should arrive when the team resumes practicing, but even if Minshew ends up keeping the job, he'll represent a low-end fantasy option. Over his eight appearances, Minshew has turned the ball over 12 times (eight interceptions, four lost fumbles) and has completed 148 of 221 pass attempts (67.0 percent) for 1,501 yards (6.8 YPA) and six touchdowns. Aidan O'Connell, currently on IR with a broken thumb, won't be eligible to return until Week 13.