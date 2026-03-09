Gardner Minshew News: Joining Arizona
Minshew is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Minshew's odds of starting Week 1 will depend on Arizona's other moves this offseason. He replaced Patrick Mahomes (knee) for the Chiefs this past December, only to suffer a season-ending knee injury of his own during his first start. Initial reports said the injury might be an ACL tear, but Minshew ultimately was diagnosed with just a bone bruise and made a full recovery by the end of January, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
