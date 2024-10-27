Gardner Minshew News: Looks good against Chiefs

Minshew completed 24 of 30 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. He added two rushes for six yards.

Minshew returned to a starting role with Aidan O'Connell (hand) sidelined and managed to average 7.0 yards per attempt for the first time since Week 1. He didn't push the ball down the field aggressively, instead distributing the ball to short areas of the field while allowing his skill-position players to rack up yards after the catch. Minshew managed to play mostly mistake free, though he did lose a costly fumble that ultimately led to the game-winning score for the Chiefs. Overall, it was a decent performance for Minshew, and he showed some rapport with Jakobi Meyers.