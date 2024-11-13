Fantasy Football
Gardner Minshew headshot

Gardner Minshew News: Still the starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Minshew will remain the Raiders' starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of a 41-24 loss to the Bengals in Week 9, head coach Antonio Pierce noted his plans to evaluate the Raiders' QB situation heading into the team's bye week, perVic Tafur of The Athletic. On Wednesday, Pierce said "(Minshew) gives us the best opportunity to move forward...what do we got to lose at this point, right? We're 2-7." With no signal-caller change in store, Desmond Ridder will back up Minshew on Sunday.

