Garett Bolles News: Inks four-year extension

Bolles agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bolles' new deal reportedly includes $42 million guaranteed and an additional $4 million in incentives. The 32-year-old left tackle has performed to an elite level as a pass blocker this season, so it's unsurprising to see the Denver prioritize retaining him to protect protect Bo Nix's blind side for the foreseeable future. Bolles will look to remain stellar as the Broncos prepare to take on the Colts at home Sunday.