Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garett Bolles headshot

Garett Bolles News: Inks four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 10:40am

Bolles agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bolles' new deal reportedly includes $42 million guaranteed and an additional $4 million in incentives. The 32-year-old left tackle has performed to an elite level as a pass blocker this season, so it's unsurprising to see the Denver prioritize retaining him to protect protect Bo Nix's blind side for the foreseeable future. Bolles will look to remain stellar as the Broncos prepare to take on the Colts at home Sunday.

Garett Bolles
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now