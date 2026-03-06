Garrett Bradbury headshot

Garrett Bradbury News: Sent to Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Patriots traded Bradbury to the Bears on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, Dianna reports.

Bradbury joined the Patriots on a two-year, $9.5 million contract in March of 2025 after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Vikings, but the 2019 first-rounder will head back to the NFC North as a member of the Bears. He has started in all 105 regular-season games he's appeared in and is slated to serve as the Bears' starting center for 2026 following the retirement of Drew Dalman on Tuesday.

