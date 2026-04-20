Garrett Nussmeier News: May miss 2-3 weeks for procedure

Nussmeier may undergo a minimally invasive procedure to remove address a cyst on his spine which would cause him to miss two-to-three weeks of the offseason while stitches heal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Nussmeier broke out at LSU in 2024, when he threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 INTs, but he finished with just 1,927 yards, 12 TDs and five interceptions in 2025. His final collegiate campaign was limited to just nine games due to chest and abdominal issues, as well as chronic oblique pain which tests undergone at the NFL combine linked to a cyst on his spine. While the 6-foot-1, 205-pound QB has been asymptomatic in recent months, it wouldn't be surprising to see him opt to address the underlying issue via a procedure, and potentially to make his recovery during the period between rookie minicamp and training camp. Nussmeier is frequently projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.